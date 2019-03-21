

Joyce Hayes Curtner

(Age 89)



Passed away on Monday, March 19, 2019. She was born in Louisville, KY to Helen and William Weller, and was their only child. The family resided in Evansville, IN where she enjoyed a blissful childhood. She attended St. Mary's of Notre Dame College where she met her future husband, the late Martin R. Hayes, (2000). Joyce completed her studies at Barry University in Miami, where she earned a degree in English. Married for 45 years and a mother of 5, Joyce made her home in Rockville, MD. In 2004, she found love again and married the late Myron (Doc) Curtner (2005). Joyce worked for Eastern Airlines and Westat Research but her proudest accomplishment was her devotion to her children, grandchildren, great grandchild, friends and her Catholic faith. She is preceded in death by her son, David Hayes (2012), and is survived by her children, William Hayes (Kathy Hayes), Helen Hayes (Carl Rubbo), Sara Kaminow (Lou Kaminow), Thomas Hayes and daughter-in-law, Sara Saiontz Hayes; grandchildren Steven, Allison, Danny, Erin, Katie and Ryan and great grandchild, Blake.

Relatives and friends will be received at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave. (Rt. 28 just off I-270), Rockville, MD on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 7 to 9 p.m. and in St. Mary's Catholic Church, 520 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 1:30 to 2 p.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m. Interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery will be private. Donations in her honor may be made to the or Catholic Charities. Please sign the family online guestbook at