JOYCE ANN DAVIS
Passed away December 23, 2019 in Arlington, VA. Wife of the late Joseph Davis, Sr.; mother of Debbie Taylor (Jimmy) and William "Bill" Davis and the late Richard and Joseph Davis, Jr.,; grandmother of Maria Davis, Lori Taylor, Kristy Patrick and Robert Dove;, great-grandmother of three. Daughter of the late Boyd Thomas Wilt and Roberta Bruce. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 10;30 a.m. to 12;30 p.m. followed by funeral service 12:30 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home , 4510 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22003. Interment Mt. Comfort Cemetery Alexandria, VA.