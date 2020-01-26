The Washington Post

JOYCE DOHENY

Joyce A. Doheny  

Beloved wife of Robert Doheny for 51 years, died on January 13, 2020, her 76th birthday, with her husband by her side. She was the loving and cherished mother of Michael S. Doheny (Kerry A. Yalden) and James J. "Casey" Doheny (Laura I. Bauer). She is also survived by grandchildren, Harper A. Doheny and Gray S. Doheny; Lillian C. Doheny, Kathleen J. Doheny, Emily A. Doheny, and Joseph M. Doheny; and Aunt, Alice Poirier. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at The Church of the Nativity, 6400 Nativity Lane, Burke, VA at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, with reception to follow at the Church. Donations may be made in her name to Cause, Comfort for America's Uniform Services, 4201 Wilson Blvd, #10-284, Arlington, VA 22203.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 26, 2020
