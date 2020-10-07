JOYCE GAYLE

Joyce L. Gayle (Age 85)
Passed away on September 25, 2020. She is survived by three children Diana, Peter and Andrew Thomas; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, October 8, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, Silver Spring, MD. Funeral services will take place Friday, October 9 at 11 a.m. at Rainbow Family Christian Center, Silver Spring, MD. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Joyce's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. www.collinsfuneralhome.com