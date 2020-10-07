1/1
JOYCE GAYLE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOYCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Joyce L. Gayle (Age 85)  
Passed away on September 25, 2020. She is survived by three children Diana, Peter and Andrew Thomas; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, October 8, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, Silver Spring, MD. Funeral services will take place Friday, October 9 at 11 a.m. at Rainbow Family Christian Center, Silver Spring, MD. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Joyce's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.collinsfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Collins Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Rainbow Family Christian Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved