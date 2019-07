Joyce Gunn



Of Houston, TX passed away on July 8, 2019. She was born on September 29, 1939, daughter of the late Thomas David Gunn and Mary Lou Vada Perry.

Graveside Services and interment will be held at Donaldson Cemetery in Morgantown, WV. A Memorial Service will take place September 28, in Washington, DC with times and venue to be determined. Looking forward to remembering and celebrating the life lived by Joyce with family, friends, neighbors and coworkers.