Joyce Maxine lichtenstein Harrison
On July 27, 2019, Joyce Maxine Lichtenstein Harrison of Silver Spring, MD, beloved wife of Eric Harrison for 19 years; devoted daughter of Harold Lichtenstein (deceased) and Betty Shapiro Lichtenstein; devoted foster mother of courtenay braxton; beloved sister of Sally Lichtenstein Berk (Sanders) and Michael Lichtenstein (Abbi); cherished aunt and great aunt of David, Lisa, Cathy (Andrew), Chris (Steve), Vincent, Jr (Grace), Jonathan, Rachel, Jennifer, Stephanie, Jessica, Eliana, and Annagrace. A licensed clinical social worker who was loved and respected by her clients and colleagues, Joyce died of cancer at home. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 30 at 11 a.m. at Ohr Kodesh Congregation, 8300 Meadowbrook Ln, Chevy Chase, MD 20815. Interment immediately following at King David Cemetery, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA. Family will be observing shiva at the home of Betty Lichtenstein, Tuesday through Thursday. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joyce's honor to Dachsund Rescue of NA (https://www.drna.org
) or the Pro Bono Counseling Project
(https://probonocounseling.org
) Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, Inc. under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.