HOLLY Joyce Holly Died peacefully at home on October 15, 2020. Joyce was born in Newark, NJ on September 26,1926 to Belle Francesca Burnham and Joseph Michael Kelly. Her maternal grandparents were Arline Francesca White of Cambridge, MA and Lincoln Nathan Burnham of Troy, PA. Her Kelly grandparents died before she was born, however, Joyce knew Joseph's sisters, Mary and Katherine well. Her father, suffering from tuberculosis gave her the treasured name of, Joyce Vivian, which translates as joy of life. She added the White family name of Francesca at confirmation. At the time of her birth her mother, Belle had attended New York University and her father had recently been discharged from the Marines. Joe died three weeks before Joyce's third birthday. In 1930, Belle married William F. Holly who became a loving stepfather to Joyce. The couple had three children, James Burnham Holly, Arline Holly Healion and Sharon Holly Mathews. All live in northern New Jersey. Joyce's maternal antecedents, the Whites and the Burnhams, were early settlers of the Massachusetts Bay Colony. The Kellys, who had been farmers in County Roscommon, came to New York circa 1863. After extensive archival research Joyce learned that that her ancestor, John Burnham, had crossed the Delaware River with George Washington. The years during WWII formed a lasting impression on her life. She supported the war effort during High school by working as a Bell telephone operator. Joyce loved the big band music of the 1940s especially Sinatra's songs of yearning for the return of loved ones. She was delighted to attended several of his performances. In 1945, Joyce qualified as a member of the Cadet Nurse Corps. Her name is registered in the US Cadet Nurse Corps Honor Roll at the Women's Memorial Registry in DC. Her psychiatric nursing experience in the Public Health Service, as well as her civilian service in army and VA hospitals to veterans of World War II and the Korean War is recorded therein. In 1948 Joyce received her R.N. from All Souls Hospital in Morristown, NJ She had served her psychiatric nursing internship at the University of Colorado Hospital in Denver. In 1952, she was a head nurse at The Payne Whitney Clinic of New York Hospital and later at the Langley Porter clinic in San Francisco. She pursued advanced degrees in her field at the University of Colorado, at American and at Georgetown Universities. She specialized in family therapy, psychiatric nursing, and institutional management. In 1954, Joyce joined her first husband, PFC Morley Segal, in Japan. She worked as a civilian nurse at the 8169 Army Hospital Unit in both Yokohama and Camp Zama. Afterwards they relocated to California and later settled in Alexandria, VA. Their 22 year marriage ended in divorce. Locally, Joyce served in many positions during her 23 years at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Washington, DC. She retired as the Director of Adult Outpatient services in 1990. Following retirement, Joyce established a private practice in family therapy. She later volunteered for Travelers Aid at Dulles Airport for nearly 17 years. Most importantly, Joyce was the happy wife of Lawrence D. Gaughan, whom she married in 1983. She was the extremely loving and proud mother of Arline Holly Segal, Eric Max Segal, and Adam Blair Segal. She was delighted to be the grandmother of Niko, Sky, Alaya and Sadia Segal-Wright, and Adam and Nate Caspari. She was also the very pleased mother-in-law of Alex Caspari, Anne Wright, and Linda Burke, as well as the stepmother of Walter Lawrence Gaughan. There were two things that Joyce detested: exercise and cooking. Her abiding first love was always her family. Her husband Larry, unequivocally shared her devotion and enthusiasm. Although her children and grandchildren did not live close by, they were very much a part of her daily life and visited often. Joyce thoroughly enjoyed life, family, gatherings, her many dear friends, reading, and the multitude of fascinating, beloved cats who passed through her life. Private services were held on October 21, 2020. Donations in her memory may be sent to the Doctors Without Borders
