Joyce English Holmes
Departed this life on June 3, 2019 at the age of 76. Survived by husband John Holmes of Glenarden, MD; two brothers Thelouizs English, and Harold English; three sisters Janice Jewett, Shade' Ojibe and Ayana K. Brown (Ralph); and a host of other relatives. She worked for General Accounting Office for 30 years. Preceded in death by parents Thelouizs English and Beatrice English. Memorial Service on June 14, 2019, 11 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 8801 Ardwick Ardmore Road, Landover, MD 20785. Services entrusted to: