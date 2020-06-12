Joyce Johnson
Joyce Johnson  
Joyce A. Johnson of Lanham, MD passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020 at home at the age of 72. Beloved wife of Donald C. Johnson, Sr. Dearly loved Mother of Arleta Davis and the late Donald C. Johnson, Jr. Loving daughter of the late Allen and Roberta Davis. Beloved sister and sister-in-law of Allen Davis, Reta Davis, the late Aileen Davis and Thomas C. Johnson, Sr. and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends."MEMORIES BRING US CLOSER WE ARE NEVER FAR APART, YOU WILL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN YOU ARE ALWAYS IN OUR HEARTS." Services are private. Arrangements by Fort Lincoln Funeral Home.www.fort-lincoln.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD 20722
3018645090
