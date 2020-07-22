Joyce Kurkjian



JOYCE VERA KURKJIAN

Joy Kurkjian, 96, died July 18, 2020 at her home in Darnestown, MD. For 52 years, Joy was the devoted and loving wife of Jeff, who died in 2003. She was a wonderful mom to; Andy (Terri), Matt and Tim (Kathy). She was a caring grandmother to; Christopher, Anna Talaric (Travis), Michael, Lane, Kelly Keenehan (Mark) and Jeff. She is survived by her brother Geoff and sister Jean. Joy was born March 28, 1924, in Bournemouth, England. She worked mostly as a secretary, including at Bethesda's Ashburton Elementary School, which her children attended. She was active in her church and charitable work. She was always there with a smile and a helping hand for those in need, especially her husband, children and grandchildren. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Contributions to Alzheimer's Research are requested in lieu of flowers.



