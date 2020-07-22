1/1
Joyce Kurkjian
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JOYCE VERA KURKJIAN  
Joy Kurkjian, 96, died July 18, 2020 at her home in Darnestown, MD. For 52 years, Joy was the devoted and loving wife of Jeff, who died in 2003. She was a wonderful mom to; Andy (Terri), Matt and Tim (Kathy). She was a caring grandmother to; Christopher, Anna Talaric (Travis), Michael, Lane, Kelly Keenehan (Mark) and Jeff. She is survived by her brother Geoff and sister Jean. Joy was born March 28, 1924, in Bournemouth, England. She worked mostly as a secretary, including at Bethesda's Ashburton Elementary School, which her children attended. She was active in her church and charitable work. She was always there with a smile and a helping hand for those in need, especially her husband, children and grandchildren. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Contributions to Alzheimer's Research are requested in lieu of flowers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pumphrey Funeral Home
300 W. Montgomery Ave.
Rockville, MD 20850-2805
(301) 762-3939
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 22, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Philip Orlins
July 22, 2020
Matty, Timmy, and Andy:

Remember to keep on keeping on. Reflect well on your mom. An all time class act. Continue to seek His strength, His presence, and His wisdom for a time such as this. I know you mom lived F.A.M.I.L.Y. (Forget About Me I Love You) in a manner worth of the call as the matriarch in your lives. TSD 1st Thessalonians 5: 11
Tommy Dellinger
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved