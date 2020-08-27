1/1
Joyce Masterson
Joyce Masterson  
Joyce Mae Masterson (nee Ford) a 46 year resident of Annapolis, and previously Washington, DC. and Bethesda, MD, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home August 22, 2020 following a long illness. She was 82. Known to family and friends as "Bird", she was born on May 20, 1938 in Washington, DC. In Annapolis following her retirement as a Legislative Assistant with the Maryland State Senate, Joyce was active as a volunteer Anne Arundel General Hospital, with OIC and served as Executive Director of OHLA. She was also an avid writer, known for many Capital Gazette Letters to the Editor! She most enjoyed reading on her deck and pier overlooking Boyds Cove, watching the wildlife and sunsets off the South River. Joyce was the beloved wife of Norman D. Masterson, whom she married February 14, 1994. Joyce was surrounded by her children from her first marriage to Robert E. Ford; Michael (Patricia) Ford, Mark (Dolores) Ford and Robin (Jack Q) Hall. Her grandchildren were also an important part of her life, Summers Ford, Kaitlynn (Ford) Labille, Logan Hall, Ashley Ford, Emma Hall, and Nicole Ford. Joyce was fortunate to gain more children and grandchildren through her marriage to Norman, David (Hastings) Masterson, Mary (Jamie) Broughton, and Mark (Kris) Masterson, their children, Hannah, Madeline, James, Emma, Ivie, Emily, Mackensie and Luke, Paul and Thomas. Friends and family are invited to Joyce "Bird's" Life Celebration at the KALAS FUENRAL HOME & CREMATORY, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. until time of services at 1:30 p.m. Interment in the near future and announced when conditions permit all her friends and family to travel to Maryland. An Online Guest Book is available at:KalasFuneralHomes.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Celebration of Life
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
31
Service
01:30 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
(410) 956-4488
1 entry
August 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
