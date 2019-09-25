

Joyce M. McCormick



Joyce Marie McCormick, 87 of Lorton, VA passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on September 21, 2019. Joyce was born in 1932 to the late Ernest and Elizabeth Bryant. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her passion in life was playing BINGO!

Including her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Matthew P. McCormick Jr., her daughter, Theresa Woodward, and three brothers, Eddie Bryant, Thomas Bryant, and Harry Bryant.

Joyce is survived by her beloved children, Martha Pennington, Debbie Pennington, Kathleen Smith (John), Matthew P. McCormick III, Margaret McCormick, Patricia O'Quinn (Henry), and Joann McCormick; four sisters, Debbie Murphy, Dottie Breedon, Betty Florence, and Mary Pearce; and one brother, Skip Travers. She is also survived by her cherished 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 13318 Occoquan Road, Woodbridge, VA 22191 on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. A life celebration service will begin at 4 p.m. immediately following the viewing. Joyce will be laid to rest with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA at a later date.