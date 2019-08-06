Joyce Ann Ratiff
Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. She is survived by her husband, James; three sons, James, Jr., Kevin and Louis; two daughters, Mary and Regina; ten grandchildren, Yolanda, Kevin, Jr., Louis, Paul, James Charles, Alissha, Lisa, Lashay, Brenna and Michael; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life for Mrs. Ratiff will be held at St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church, 4925 East Captiol St., SE on Wednesday, August 7 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment is private.