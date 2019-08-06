The Washington Post

JOYCE RATIFF

Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church
4925 East Captiol St.
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church
4925 East Captiol St., SE
View Map
Joyce Ann Ratiff  

Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. She is survived by her husband, James; three sons, James, Jr., Kevin and Louis; two daughters, Mary and Regina; ten grandchildren, Yolanda, Kevin, Jr., Louis, Paul, James Charles, Alissha, Lisa, Lashay, Brenna and Michael; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life for Mrs. Ratiff will be held at St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church, 4925 East Captiol St., SE on Wednesday, August 7 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment is private.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 6, 2019
