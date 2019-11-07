Dr. Joyce Roberts
(Age 72)
Passed on October 26, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Albert Roberts, survived by her loving sons, Amani and Amiri (Monica), and granddaughters, Geovanna and Valentina. The Memorial Celebration will be on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 608 N. Horners Lane, Rockville, MD. Visitation 10 to 11 a.m., followed by The Omega Omega Service and the Memorial Celebration. In lieu of flowers you may donate to the NAACP ACT-SO 4805 Mt. Hope Drive Baltimore, MD 21215, Joyce's favorite charity.