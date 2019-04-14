Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOYCE RYAN.



Joyce McGrath Ryan



Of Annandale, VA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born October 3, 1922, in Owego, NY, the second of three children of Thomas and Gladys McGrath.

Joyce was a graduate of Geneva High School, Geneva, NY, Marygrove College, Detroit, MI, and The Catholic University of America, Washington, DC (MSW). Her Social Work career at Northern Virginia Family Services spanned 30 years. Joyce retired from NVFS in 1993 at which time she began her private practice. She is survived by her four children, Kathy Neilson (Bruce) of Fairfax, VA, Patricia of Reston, VA, William of Redwood City, CA, and Christopher (Karen) of Capitol Hill, Washington, DC. She is also survived by six grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and dear friends. She was predeceased by her older brother Thomas, younger sister Elizabeth, and grandson Matthew.

Visitation for guests will be offered at the sanctuary of St. Michael Catholic Church, 7401 St. Michael's Lane, Annandale, VA 22003 at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m., and a reception following the Mass. Father Peter Nassetta, a long-time family friend, will say the Mass. Interment will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Fairfax Memorial Park, 9900 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA 22032.