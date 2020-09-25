1/1
JOYCE SCHMITT
1925 - 2020
JOYCE B. SCHMITT  
Born the day after Christmas, 1925, in Boone, Iowa, Joyce peacefully departed this life on September 20, 2020. Raised on a farm, the third of four daughters of Robert and Marian (Barger) Bennett, Joyce was a standout high school basketball player and a graduate in home economics education from Iowa State College. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Richard G. "Dick" Schmitt, Jr., a rural development specialist with the U.S. Agriculture and Commerce departments. Joyce taught middle-school home economics, at Kensington and Nicholas Orem junior high schools, and after launching her three sons, owned and operated a successful fabric business in Annapolis. At the time of her death, she was a resident of Asbury Methodist Village, Gaithersburg, where she applied her retail skills to a campus business that sold donated household items for charity. Joyce is survived by sons Thomas Schmitt (Karen) and Richard Schmitt (Shirley); daughter-in-law Lynn Schmitt and Doug Taylor; grand-daughters Hana Graham (Luke), Rebecca Loewenhagen (Peter), Laura Forinash (David), and Emily Sachs (Aaron); grandsons Stephen Schmitt (McKenzie) and Matthew Schmitt; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Carol Volker. Joyce's son Michael preceded her in death. Contributions in Joyce's memory may be made to the Michael B. Schmitt Endowment for the Center for Political Participation at Allegheny College in Meadville, PA. Services were private. Please sign the family guestbook at:www.DeVolFuneralHome.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
