

JOYCE CAROL KLING SIMANEK

(Age 83)



Of Bethesda, MD, peacefully passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Doey's House at Hospice of Washington County. Born August 27, 1935 in Detroit, MI, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Edith (Miles) Kling. Joyce was ahead of her time in her love of music, film, and art. She will be remembered for her intelligence, beauty, bluntness, being a good mother, and her love of animals. She was a working mother since the 60's, her most recent role was as a legal secretary in Bethesda. She was an avid reader (mostly mysteries), had a love of knitting, crocheting, was a social advocate, enjoyed her years as a volunteer at the National Zoo and her trips to see her family. She adored her cats, most recently, Vicki. She is survived by three daughters; Heidi Smigocki, and husband, Michael, Gaithersburg, MD, Erica Simanek, Charleston, WV, and Kristin Simanek, and partner, Mark Richardson, Wolfsville, MD; one sister, Ann Allen, and husband Tom, Grand Rapids, MI; one brother, Henry Kling, and wife, Margaret, Ontario, Canada; four grandchildren, Kory and Kimberly Smigocki, Catrina and Cleo Russell: and many loving nieces and nephews. A private family gathering will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Doey's House, 11370 Caring Pathway Lane, Hagerstown, MD 21742.