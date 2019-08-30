The Washington Post

JOYCE SIMMONS

Service Information
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Annandale
7610 Newcastle Drive
Annandale, VA
Notice
Joyce E. Simmons (Age 66)  

Of Falls Church, VA passed away at home on August 15, 2019. She is survived by her husband Craig Simmons; parents Jane and Howard Olmsted; brother Douglas Olmsted; sister-in-law Elaine Simmons and brother-in-law John Ausink and their daughter Kalkidan. Joyce's career was in ATM banking and worked for Suntrust and PenFed. Funeral service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Annandale, 7610 Newcastle Drive, Annandale, VA 22003 on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 30, 2019
