JOYCE SLAIGHT
Joyce Rosenberger Slaight died on May 30, 2020, at the age of 100, at Westminster at Lakeridge, VA. Joyce was born on September 26, 1919, in Bucks County, PA, to Chester and Alma Rosenberger. The family moved to Tottenville, Staten Island, NY when Joyce was four years old. She was a graduate of Tottenville High School, West Chester State Teachers College (PA) and the Packard Business School (NY). Prior to her marriage, she worked for Staten Island National Bank and for the Richmond County Savings & Loan AssociationJoyce married her husband of 55 years, James B. Slaight III, in 1946. Jim died in 2001. She is survived by their three children, James B Slaight IV (MaryJane), Joyce Zsembery (Bill), and Joanne Slaight; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and her sister, Dorothy Jensen. Her brother, Chester Arthur Rosenberger, predeceased her. Joyce was active in church, community and country. Her activities included trustee and treasurer of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, PS 1 PTA president, Eastern Star member, and American Legion Auxiliary member. After moving to Westminster at Lake Ridge, VA, in 1998, Joyce continued to serve her community, including on the Westminster Resident's Council, and caregivers group. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a charity of your choice, or to: The Kreider Fund, Westminster Ingleside Foundation, 2275 Research Blvd., Suite 450, Rockville, MD 20850. Please include the Kreider Fund in the check memo. Joyce's ashes will be interred alongside her husband's at Arlington National Cemetery. Services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 5, 2020.