

Joyce Ellen Stancil (Age 84)

A native of Alexandria, Virginia peacefully passed away on Monday February 24, 2020 at Marliere Hospice House in New Port Richey, Florida with family by her side.Mrs. Stancil was born on March 11, 1935 to Lilly and Edward Taylor. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Stuart Stancil; daughter Peggy Ann Stancil Kennedy; and grandson Sean Stuart Durkin.She is survived by her sister Carol Lee Taylor Everly; brother Edward Allen Taylor; son Michael Stancil (Joanie); daughter Kathy Stancil Durkin (Tommy); grandchildren, Matthew Stancil, Ryan Durkin (Eileen), Sarah Stancil (Veronica Taubman), Colin Stancil; great granddaughter, Jolene May Stancil-Taubman, and many nieces and nephews.Joyce was a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Alexandria for over 70 years. She supported Grace in many ways by working on musical productions, fashion shows, knitting prayer shawls, and coordinator of registration for Shrine Mont for over 25 years.She will be laid to rest with her beloved husband on Saturday 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 3601 Russell Road, Alexandria, Virginia, 22305. Due to COVID 19 restriction, only family will be in attendance. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation may be made in her name to Grace Episcopal Church.



