JOYCE ANNETTE STEWART
Joyce Annette Stewart, (formerly Peterson), passed on Friday, March 29, 2019. Joyce was most proud of her 44 year marriage to Harry Malcolm Stewart who passed in October 2001; their four children: Linda Newsome (Ken); Kathleen Foote (Greg); Kalin Scharnbeck (Chris); David Stewart (Annie); ten grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Her legacy is one of love for her family, her Swedish heritage, America, blue crabs, and the Washington Redskins! Joyce's family plans for a private family memorial. No flowers please. Just say a prayer, remember Joyce well, and live an enriched life.