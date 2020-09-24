1/1
JOYCE TAORMINA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOYCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JOYCE ELIZABETH TAORMINA  
Joyce Elizabeth (Fulcher) Taormina, a longtime resident of Springfield, VA crossed over to be with the Lord on the evening of Sunday, September 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. A music teacher for many years with Fairfax County Public Schools, she was married to Augustine A. Taormina for more than 48 years. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Christopher M. Taormina (Kim) and 3 grandchildren: Ione, Jason, and Ryan of Schwenksville, PA; and a sister, Judith Stagall (Bill) of Center, TX. If you met Joyce once, you would never forget her. She was certainly one of a kind and that's why anyone who knew and loved her will miss her so very much. "Joyce," "Hun," "Mom," "Mom-Mom" -- you are now at peace.  A Remembrance Celebration for Joyce will be held at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Road, Springfield, VA from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Private funeral services will take place on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Westwood Baptist Church at 8200 Old Keene Mill Road in Springfield, VA.  In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity Hungry For Music (hungryformusic.org) www.demainefunerals.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Celebration of Life
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Demaine Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Demaine Funeral Home
5308 Backlick Road
Springfield, VA 22151
7039419428
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved