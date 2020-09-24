JOYCE TAORMINA

JOYCE ELIZABETH TAORMINA
Joyce Elizabeth (Fulcher) Taormina, a longtime resident of Springfield, VA crossed over to be with the Lord on the evening of Sunday, September 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. A music teacher for many years with Fairfax County Public Schools, she was married to Augustine A. Taormina for more than 48 years. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Christopher M. Taormina (Kim) and 3 grandchildren: Ione, Jason, and Ryan of Schwenksville, PA; and a sister, Judith Stagall (Bill) of Center, TX. If you met Joyce once, you would never forget her. She was certainly one of a kind and that's why anyone who knew and loved her will miss her so very much. "Joyce," "Hun," "Mom," "Mom-Mom" -- you are now at peace. A Remembrance Celebration for Joyce will be held at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Road, Springfield, VA from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Private funeral services will take place on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Westwood Baptist Church at 8200 Old Keene Mill Road in Springfield, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity Hungry For Music (hungryformusic.org
