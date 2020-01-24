

Joyce Hughes Thomas (Age 97)



A former resident of Leisure World, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at Winter Growth Assisted Living, Olney, Maryland. She was the loving wife of the late Edward J. Thomas Lt. Col. USAF Retired. Born May 30, 1922 in Hounslow, Middlesex County, England she was a daughter of the late Ewart Wilfred and Phyllis Grace Searle Hughes. She was a retired Public Information Specialist for the U.S. Government, a Red Cross Volunteer at the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, a member of the Silver Springs Womans Club, past member of the Leisure World Womans Club and a parishioner of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Rockville, Maryland. She is survived by a sister Ivy Clements of St. Ives Cornwall, England, four nieces, one nephew, several grand nieces and nephews and two great-grand-nieces all in England. She is preceded in death by a sister, Grace Elizabeth Jenkins, St. Mary's Isles of Scilly, Cornwall, England. Services and interment will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at