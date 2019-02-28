JOYCE L. PAGE-WATERS (Age 60)
Peacefully on Monday, February 18, 2019. Loving daughter of Soloman and Dorothy Page-Chandler. Survived by two brothers, DuVale Page (Sharon), Ronta Chaney, and six sisters, Shirley Blake-Scott (Byron), Cynthia Page-Roots (Calvin), Diana Page (Joseph), Sheila Page, Jannique Spriggs and Kailyn Smith
and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Judah Temple AME Zion, 14500 Mount Oak Rd., Bowie, MD. Visitation 10 a.m. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Services by Freeman.