JOYCE WILCOX

Joyce A. Wilcox
Passed away suddenly on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Devoted wife for 38 years to the late Gary A. Wilcox; loving mother of Jessica V. Mills (Timmy) and Jennifer K. Wilcox; treasured granny to Chase, Ethan and Jacob Mills; cherished daughter of Robert L. Lawrence (late Evelina) and Walter D. Johnston (late Florence); dear sister of Robert L. Lawrence, Jr., (Linda and family) and Richard A. Lawrence (Donna and family). Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Services private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Montgomery County Humane Society at www.mchumane.org
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Montgomery County Humane Society at www.mchumane.org