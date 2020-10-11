1/1
JOYCE WILCOX
Joyce A. Wilcox  
Passed away suddenly on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Devoted wife for 38 years to the late Gary A. Wilcox; loving mother of Jessica V. Mills (Timmy) and Jennifer K. Wilcox; treasured granny to Chase, Ethan and Jacob Mills; cherished daughter of Robert L. Lawrence (late Evelina) and Walter D. Johnston (late Florence); dear sister of Robert L. Lawrence, Jr., (Linda and family) and Richard A. Lawrence (Donna and family). Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Services private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Montgomery County Humane Society at www.mchumane.org. Please view and sign the family guestbook at www.hinesrinaldifuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
3016222290
