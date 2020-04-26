JOYCE POSSON WINSTON
Joyce Posson Winston passed away on April 12, 2020, at age 93, in North Bergen, N.J., from COVID-19. Her family is thankful that in the end she did not suffer, and knew she was loved. Born and raised in Washington, DC, Joyce was the only child of Rutherford Jay "R.J." and Ruth Sinclair Posson, who lived near Chevy Chase Circle. She attended Lafayette Elementary and Woodrow Wilson High School, and held a B.A. from the Woman's College of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, an M.A. in English from the Univ. of Wisconsin-Madison, and a M.S.W. from Bryn Mawr College. In her adult life, Joyce was a longtime resident of the Philadelphia area. She devoted herself to several careers there, including Letters Editor at the Ladies' Home Journal and Social Worker/Therapist, and served as Clerk of her Quaker Meeting. She was a loving wife to Lindley Murray Winston, M.D., who passed away in 2005, and is survived by their son Daniel C. Winston, his wife Tira Khan, and their three daughters, Sasha, Alana, and Viveca Winston-Khan; son Jay S. Winston; and son Thomas D. (Tod) Winston and his partner Gerardo Vildostegui. Joyce's warm and generous spirit, keen insight, and unwavering sense of fun will not be forgotten by her family, friends, and all those she touched in her life. We will miss her. A memorial will be held, when possible, at Willistown Friends Meeting in Chester County, PA. To be notified of the memorial, please contact son Tod at [email protected]
. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to:
Family Service of Chester County
(Note that an obituary appeared in The Philadelphia Inquirer, p. A10, on Wednesday, April 22.)