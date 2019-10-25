

JOYCE ISABEL ZUROWSKI (Age 90)



On Saturday October 19, 2019 of Falls Church, VA. She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Rudy. Loving mother to Jennifer, Gail (and Mike Mayo), and David (and Cathy) Zurowski, Brother to David Denholm of Edmonton, AB; cherished by three grandchildren, Michael, Megan and Kate. Originally from Saskatoon, SK, Joyce lived a long and fruitful life. She leaves behind many friends and wonderful memories. She will be truly missed. The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to the staff at Goodwin House. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Goodwin House Foundation, 3440 South Jefferson Street, Falls Church, VA 22041. Please view and sign the family guest book at: