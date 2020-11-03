FRAGA Juan Reynaldo Fraga, M.D. 1924-2020 Juan R. Fraga died peacefully in his home on Singer Island, Florida on August 22, 2020 at the age of 96, after a long and productive life. Born in Matanzas, Cuba on February 8, 1924, Dr. Fraga grew up on his family farm. His father died when he was 16, requiring him to take over the farm operation, juggling studies with his other responsibilities. He completed his schooling at La Progressiva in Cardenas, and medical degree and pediatric training from the University of Havana in 1950. He served on the faculty of the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Havana. In 1959, persecution by the Castro regime led him to move his family to the United States. He repeated his pediatric training to qualify to practice in the US and became board certified in Pediatrics. He initially focused his practice in neonatology and began practice at DC General Hospital, eventually becoming the Chief of Neonatology. Dr. Fraga also served on the staff at Arlington Hospital (now Virginia Hospital Center) and volunteered at the Arlington Free Clinic and the free clinic at Georgetown. He also maintained a pediatric practice from his home office in Alexandria VA in the evenings to serve the children of the local community. Dr. Fraga was the recipient of numerous awards and commendations for his many years of service to the city of Washington, DC. Additionally, Dr. Fraga was a clinical associate professor in the Department of Pediatrics at Georgetown University and he was an Emeritus Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics. He was devoted to his family and his profession and always kept up with medical practice, reading medical journals long after retirement. He was a lifelong baseball fan and one of his fondest memories was travelling from Cuba to New York to attend the World Series in 1941 between the Yankees and the Dodgers. He attended many Nationals games at Nationals Park and at Spring Training in Florida. When he was no longer able to attend in person, he followed them on TV. In his private medical practice, Dr Fraga provided medical care to countless families throughout the Northern Virginia area. He was known for being the family doctor, treating his patients from infancy through adulthood. He will be missed by all that knew him; his immediate family, extended family, and all of his many patients. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ana Fraga, his children Ana Fraga Namrow (Andrew), Vivian Fraga (Jim), and their grandchildren Natalie (Fred), Mitchell (Miranda), Gregory (Kathryn), Vivian, and Ana Cristina, and two great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be private.He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ana Fraga, his children Ana Fraga Namrow (Andrew), Vivian Fraga (Jim), and their grandchildren Natalie (Fred), Mitchell (Miranda), Gregory (Kathryn), Vivian, and Ana Cristina, and two great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be private.



