

JUANITA CARMEN ACEVEDO

Juanita Carmen Acevedo, age 75, passed peacefully away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at her home in Fairfax, Virginia surrounded by loved ones.She earned a Masters in Adult Education from Boston College in 1974 and pursued post graduate course work at Fordham University in 1976. She worked as an Organizational Development Consultant for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) focusing on organization change, leadership development, personal and professional coaching, and teamwork.Juanita was a devoted mother and partner. She sacrificed everything for the ones she loved. She touched many lives and was a happy and loving woman with great strength, courage and discipline. Her way of facing things head on was amazing with no fear or judgment. She loved to garden, travel, and dance. Always with a smile on her face.She was especially passionate about dancing. When the music started to play, she would light up a room with her dancing. She would smile from ear to ear and dance like there was no tomorrow.She is survived by her partner Ken Knapp, her son Jonathan Allen, two sisters Muni Chou and Olga Acevedo and two granddaughters Sophia Allen and Kira Allen.We will be announcing information about a memorial service to celebrate her life when gatherings permit.



