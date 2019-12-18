

Juanita Rose Chamberlain "Hinkle"

March 20, 1924-December 13, 2019



Loving wife of 70 years to Grover Harold Chamberlain, Sr.; Incredible mother to Margaret (Peggy) Wilmoth and Grover (Skip) Harold Chamberlain, Jr.; Grandmother to Frank (Cisco) (deceased), Catherine Chamberlain Gingell (Jason), Christopher Chamberlain, Michael Metcalfe (Tara) and John Metcalfe; Great-grandmother to Emma and Logan Metcalfe. Born in Columbus, Ohio, but very proud of her West Virginia roots, she fully engaged in her new community of Silver Spring after moving here from Columbus, Ohio, in 1966. Juanita worked for many years at Concord School in Potomac and was very involved in her community as a leader in the Camp Fire Girls, a member of PEO and the DAR, a volunteer in the Clinton White House and at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Silver Spring, MD. Juanita and Grover loved to travel and camp and had great fun square dancing. Her care and compassion for others will be greatly missed. Contributions in her memory can be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 9100 Colesville Road, Silver Spring, MD 20910, or to PEO, DC, Chapter H, C/o Evans, please send all donations to the church for forwarding. Visitation services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Luke's Lutheran Church with a Celebration of Life to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. Please sign and view the online guestbook at