The Washington Post

Juanita chamberlain (1924 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita chamberlain.
Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Juanita Rose Chamberlain "Hinkle"  
March 20, 1924-December 13, 2019  

Loving wife of 70 years to Grover Harold Chamberlain, Sr.; Incredible mother to Margaret (Peggy) Wilmoth and Grover (Skip) Harold Chamberlain, Jr.; Grandmother to Frank (Cisco) (deceased), Catherine Chamberlain Gingell (Jason), Christopher Chamberlain, Michael Metcalfe (Tara) and John Metcalfe; Great-grandmother to Emma and Logan Metcalfe. Born in Columbus, Ohio, but very proud of her West Virginia roots, she fully engaged in her new community of Silver Spring after moving here from Columbus, Ohio, in 1966. Juanita worked for many years at Concord School in Potomac and was very involved in her community as a leader in the Camp Fire Girls, a member of PEO and the DAR, a volunteer in the Clinton White House and at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Silver Spring, MD. Juanita and Grover loved to travel and camp and had great fun square dancing. Her care and compassion for others will be greatly missed. Contributions in her memory can be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 9100 Colesville Road, Silver Spring, MD 20910, or to PEO, DC, Chapter H, C/o Evans, please send all donations to the church for forwarding. Visitation services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Luke's Lutheran Church with a Celebration of Life to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. Please sign and view the online guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Silver Spring, MD   (301) 622-2290
funeral home direction icon