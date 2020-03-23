Juanita L. Freeman (Age 96)
Passed peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Ameristar Assisted Living, Lanham, MD, resting until the Lord returns. She is survived by a loving and devoted husband, Lawrence B. Freeman; one son, Wayne Freeman, Sr. (Valerie); two grandchildren, Wayne Freeman, Jr. and Chad T. Freeman; three great-grandchildren, Troy Freeman, Khloe Freeman and Logan Freeman. She is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020; 11 a.m. at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722.