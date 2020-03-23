The Washington Post

JUANITA FREEMAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUANITA FREEMAN.
Notice
Send Flowers


Juanita L. Freeman (Age 96)

Passed peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Ameristar Assisted Living, Lanham, MD, resting until the Lord returns. She is survived by a loving and devoted husband, Lawrence B. Freeman; one son, Wayne Freeman, Sr. (Valerie); two grandchildren, Wayne Freeman, Jr. and Chad T. Freeman; three great-grandchildren, Troy Freeman, Khloe Freeman and Logan Freeman. She is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020; 11 a.m. at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722.
 

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.