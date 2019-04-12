Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUANITA JONES.



Juanita Jones (nee'Woon)

(Age 75)



Of Centreville, Virginia, passed away at Inova Fair Oaks Medical on March 30, 2019.

Juanita was born on August 9, 1943 in Kingston, Jamaica to Joye Enid May Edwards and Vincent Woon. She married Cyril George Jones in Jamaica before migrating to the U.S. in 1980.

Juanita lived in Brooklyn, New York for 35 years before relocating to Virginia where she lived for two years with her daughter and family.

She is survived by her nine children, Carol "Maria" Gary (George), Anthony McDonald, Marva McDonald, Marcia Lightfoot (Densil), Byron Hill, Boris Hill, Lissann Jones, Aundre Jones, Jerwayne Jones (Latecia). She is also survived by 20 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Viewing will take place at Advent Funeral Services, 7211 Lee Hwy., Falls Church, VA on Friday, April 12 from 2 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Ox Hill Baptist Church. A viewing will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. and a service to follow. Interment at Stonewall Memory Gardens.