

JUANITA FRANCES BYRD JONES "Nita"

October 28, 1940 ~ February 1, 2020



The family of Juanita "Nita" Frances Byrd Jones wishes to thank friends and relatives for their kindness during her illness and passing. Juanita was the daughter of the late Calvin and Pearl Murphy Byrd; mother of Karen Jones Wells, the late Wilma Anita Jones and six stepdaughters. She is also survived by her former spouse, Wilmer Jones; two grandsons, David M. Newman, Jr. and Alton C. Jones; triplet granddaughters: Dawn, Dominique and Danielle Wells; sister, Paulette Byrd Hawthorne (Herbert, Sr.), two goddaughters, four aunts, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by siblings Carolyn Byrd Franklin King, Calvin Byrd, Jr. and Jerry Juan Byrd. Celebration of life services were held on February 15, 2020 at Second Baptist Church, 6626 Costner Drive, Falls Church, VA 22042. Interment National Memorial Park, Falls Church, VA.