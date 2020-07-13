1/
Juanita Kydd
1927 - 2020
Juanita Northington Kydd  
On Saturday, June 13, 2020, dedicated and loving mother, Juanita, peacefully passed away. She was born in Lackawanna, NY on May 29, 1927. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Samuel E. Kydd, Sr. She leaves to cherish her memory, one daughter, Sharon Leverett; one son, Samuel E. Kydd, Jr., and a host of loving family members and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Family will receive friends from 3:30 p.m, untill the time of service at 4:30 p.m. at J. B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Road, Hyattsville, MD.www.jbjfh.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
03:30 - 04:30 PM
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
JUL
15
Memorial service
04:30 PM
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
