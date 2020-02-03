JUANITA MARIA LEYVA
On January 26, 2020, Juanita Maria Leyva of Washington, DC. Beloved wife of Fernando Rene Leyva (1917-2016). Survived by her children Maria Leyva (Ivan Gonzalez), Anita Lorek (Michael), Roberta Saxon (Stephen), Andre Leyva (Theresa), 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to Building Bridges Across the River, 1901 Mississippi Avenue SE, Washington, DC 20020 or Community of Hope, 4 Atlantic Street SW, Washington, DC 20032. Mass of Christian Burial to be offered at Little Flower Church, 5607 Massachusetts Avenue, Bethesda, MD, on Friday, February 7, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.