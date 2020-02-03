The Washington Post

JUANITA LEYVA

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUANITA LEYVA.
Service Information
Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC
5130 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC
20016
(202)-966-6400
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Little Flower Church
5607 Massachusetts Avenue
Bethesda, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

JUANITA MARIA LEYVA  

On January 26, 2020, Juanita Maria Leyva of Washington, DC. Beloved wife of Fernando Rene Leyva (1917-2016). Survived by her children Maria Leyva (Ivan Gonzalez), Anita Lorek (Michael), Roberta Saxon (Stephen), Andre Leyva (Theresa), 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to Building Bridges Across the River, 1901 Mississippi Avenue SE, Washington, DC 20020 or Community of Hope, 4 Atlantic Street SW, Washington, DC 20032. Mass of Christian Burial to be offered at Little Flower Church, 5607 Massachusetts Avenue, Bethesda, MD, on Friday, February 7, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
 
 

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Washington, DC   (202) 966-6400
funeral home direction icon