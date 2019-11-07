The Washington Post

JUANITA J. McCAIN  

Known as "Ms. J.J.", entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 31, 2019. She is preceded in death by her late husband, Henry C. McCain. Survived by four daughters, Cheryl Denise McCain, Angela McCain Cleckley (Gustavus), Kim Yvette LeVert (Late Darryl), Mia Michelle Burton (Stevie), five granddaughters, four grandsons, three great-granddaughters and nine great-grandsons. A Committal Service will occur on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Fort Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of sending flowers please make a donation to Special Olympics at https://give.specialolympics.org/ or by phone at 1-800-380-3071.
 

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 7, 2019
