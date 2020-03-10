

Juanita G. Paterno



Juanita Guthrie Paterno (Ninny) passed away on March 6, 2020 at the age of 87. She was born July 15, 1932 in Washington, DC and grew up in Cheverly, Maryland. She was raised in the Seventh Day Adventist Church and graduated from Tacoma Park Academy. She attended various Seventh Day Adventist churches her entire life. After attending secretarial school, she began her career at General Electric Co. She worked for 40 years and retired in 1993. She married her beloved Sando Paterno in December of 1951 and had three sons, Gary E (Joy), Bradley K. (Wendi) and Thomas A (Barbara). She lost her husband when he passed away suddenly at the age of 61 in May 1991. She is preceded in death by her parents Howard Guthrie, Hazel (Osborne) Guthrie and her sister Blanche Thompson. She is survived by her three sons and their wives, 10 grandchildren whom she was able to share in life with, and 20 great-grandchildren whom she adored. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family and friends. Family and friends may call at Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A., 4739 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville, MD on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. Interment following at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.