Juanita Wineglass
On Tuesday, October 22, 2019, one month to the day her beloved husband, Ezekiel Wineglass passed, Juanita Staton Wineglass of Washington, DC. departed this life and joined her husband. Juanita leaves to mourn, her daughter, Audrey Foster (Fred), their daughter, Kristal Wise, and grandchildren, Rogelio Brown III, and Kandake Tucker; sons, John Wineglass (Denise) and their daughter, Abbey and Gilbert Wineglass; her siblings, Annie Lindsey (David), Evone Staton, Bernice Roscoe, Mary Alice Brown, Walter Staton (Brenda Fay), her sisters-in-law, Gladys Boyd, and Izola Jones (Roy); Josephine Wineglass, Carrie Staton, Juanita Ashley (Clint) and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, spiritual sons and daughters, and friends. Services will be Wednesday, November 20, at Evangel Cathedral, 13901 Central Avenue, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774, Visitation (closed casket) 9 a.m. Service 10 a.m. Interment: Quantico National Cemetery. Repast to follow at 2:30 p.m. at River of Life Church, 4207 Norcross Street, Temple Hills, MD 20748. Arrangements by Taylor Funeral Home.