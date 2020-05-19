Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUDITH ASTROVE. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



JUDITH Y. ASTROVE

Judith Yankauer Astrove, age 87, died on May 17, 2020, in Bethesda, MD. She was the beloved wife of the late George Astrove; devoted mother of Deborah Kummer (Peter), David Astrove (Deborah) and Steven Astrove (Christina); cherished grandmother to Joseph (Heather) and Steven (Katie) Kummer, Daisy Sebastian (Michael), and Jeffrey (Stacy), Brian, Michelle, Sara-Kate, Erica and Molly Astrove; step-grandmother to three and great-grandmother to 10. She is survived by her sister and life-long friend, Susan Maier, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends, all of whom she loved dearly. Born in New York City on October 8, 1932 to parents, Walter and Josephine Yankauer, Judy grew up in Manhattan and, until 2018, lived her entire life in the Greater New York area. She graduated from the Birch Wathen School and, in 1954, from Connecticut College. She remained a devoted alumnus of both schools, retaining relationships with classmates throughout her life. A lifelong devotee of the New York theater, Judy saw just about every show she could and many more than once. Judy was an avid player of all card games, particularly contract bridge. Judy will be most remembered for the selfless way she would encourage and come to the aide of anyone who was struggling with life's challenges. She celebrated as a personal badge of honor her 38 years of sobriety that she gained through attending countless AA meetings, although never feeling the need to embrace the "anonymous" mantle for herself. Her unique sense of humor, joyous laughter and willingness to have fun with everyone with whom she interacted, will be sorely missed by so many. Interment private. Virtual Shiva on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 7 p.m. Please contact Washington Hebrew Congregation for details, (202) 362-7100. Memorial donations can be made to The Actors Fund ( Judith Yankauer Astrove, age 87, died on May 17, 2020, in Bethesda, MD. She was the beloved wife of the late George Astrove; devoted mother of Deborah Kummer (Peter), David Astrove (Deborah) and Steven Astrove (Christina); cherished grandmother to Joseph (Heather) and Steven (Katie) Kummer, Daisy Sebastian (Michael), and Jeffrey (Stacy), Brian, Michelle, Sara-Kate, Erica and Molly Astrove; step-grandmother to three and great-grandmother to 10. She is survived by her sister and life-long friend, Susan Maier, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends, all of whom she loved dearly. Born in New York City on October 8, 1932 to parents, Walter and Josephine Yankauer, Judy grew up in Manhattan and, until 2018, lived her entire life in the Greater New York area. She graduated from the Birch Wathen School and, in 1954, from Connecticut College. She remained a devoted alumnus of both schools, retaining relationships with classmates throughout her life. A lifelong devotee of the New York theater, Judy saw just about every show she could and many more than once. Judy was an avid player of all card games, particularly contract bridge. Judy will be most remembered for the selfless way she would encourage and come to the aide of anyone who was struggling with life's challenges. She celebrated as a personal badge of honor her 38 years of sobriety that she gained through attending countless AA meetings, although never feeling the need to embrace the "anonymous" mantle for herself. Her unique sense of humor, joyous laughter and willingness to have fun with everyone with whom she interacted, will be sorely missed by so many. Interment private. Virtual Shiva on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 7 p.m. Please contact Washington Hebrew Congregation for details, (202) 362-7100. Memorial donations can be made to The Actors Fund ( actorsfund.org ), JSSA ( jssa.org ) or the ; or simply wear red, her favorite color, in her honor. Condolences and memories can be sent to [email protected] . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Funeral Care. www.sagelbloomfield.com



Published in The Washington Post on May 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations