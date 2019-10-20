Judith Peters Beattie
Passed away at home Friday, October 11, 2019 in Vienna, Virginia. Born May 12, 1924, Judy was the last surviving child of Frazier Forman Peters and Katherine Harrower Peters of Westport, Connecticut. Judy married Frederick Oakley Beattie, III in 1947. Fred worked for the State Department, so they raised their children alternately in Vienna/Oakton and around the world, in Germany, Taiwan, Burma, Hong Kong and Jamaica. Judy owned and ran the Hunter Mill Country Day School for 36 years and will be missed by at least two generations of families there. Surrounded by friends, family, students, teachers, and parents, Judy received a Fairfax County Resolution on November 17, 2015 recognizing her noteworthy contributions to childcare. In addition to owning and running a successful business, Judy was passionately involved in her local community; serving several terms as President of the Hunters Valley Association, volunteering for the Democratic Party, and several community, county and state task forces and committees. A strong advocate for the Unitarian Universalist faith, Judy was a founding member/supporter of the Fairfax, Reston, Sterling, and Blue Ridge congregations. Judy was predeceased by Fred in 2005. Left behind are their four children, Annie, Brian, Eric and Judy; as well as seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Fairfax, 2709 Hunter Mill Road, Oakton, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to CARE at www.care.org
or Unicef at www.unicefusa.org
. The online guestbook is available at