The Washington Post

JUDITH BERNHARDT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUDITH BERNHARDT.
Service Information
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-541-1001
Notice
Send Flowers

 

JUDITH BERNHARDT  

On Friday, May 15, 2020, JUDITH BERNHARDT of Silver Spring,MD. Beloved wife of the late Max G. Bernhardt; devoted mother of David (Debbie), Rachel and Benjamin (Angela) Bernhardt; dear sister of Ira Platt; loving grandmother of Brooke, Celia and Catrina Bernhardt. Services are private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington, Habonim-Dror Camp Moshava or Planned Parenthood. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on May 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.