JUDITH BERNHARDT
On Friday, May 15, 2020, JUDITH BERNHARDT of Silver Spring,MD. Beloved wife of the late Max G. Bernhardt; devoted mother of David (Debbie), Rachel and Benjamin (Angela) Bernhardt; dear sister of Ira Platt; loving grandmother of Brooke, Celia and Catrina Bernhardt. Services are private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington, Habonim-Dror Camp Moshava or Planned Parenthood. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.