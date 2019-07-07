The Washington Post

JUDITH BERNSTEIN

Memorial service
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Notice
Judith Ellen Bernstein  
(Age 63)  

On July 5 , 2019, at her home in Chevy Chase, Maryland of metastatic breast cancer.
 
Judy was gifted with a deep intelligence and a wonderful sense of humor. She found great beauty and joy in the simplest of things and was an enthusiastic , knowledgeable patron of the arts, especially ballet. She was influential and respected in her long professional career at the law and government relations firm VanNess Feldman LLP, where she leaves many cherished friends. Her strong, passionate opinions informed a life lived on her own terms, guided by a true ethical compass, and a desire to help others. She was generous with her time to family and friends, and charitable to many worthy causes.
 
Judy demonstrated remarkable strength and determination in the face of her illness, yet staunchly refused to be defined by it. She maintained her dignity to the very end of her life. Judy's love, grace, elegance and sense of style will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
 
Survived by her loving and devoted husband, David M. Grenadier. Daughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. Leon Bernstein. Beloved sister of Dr. David J. Bernstein (Dr. Stephanie Rost). Cherished aunt of Michael M. Bernstein (Erin), Emily Bernstein, and Leon Rost. Stepmother of Abigail and Madeline Grenadier. Adored sister-in-law of Karen Grenadier, Robin Grenadier, Andrea Grenadier, the late Michelle Morrison, and brother-in-law, Brian Grenadier (Angie).
 
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Joseph Gawler's Sons 5130 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Washington, DC followed by a reception at the home of (Carole Klein and Brad Chesivoir.
Donations may be made In Judy's memory to WETA Washington, DC, Maryland Public Television , JSSA Hospice or Hope Connections.
Published in The Washington Post on July 7, 2019
