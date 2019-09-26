The Washington Post

JUDITH BIENVENU

Judith Miquela Bienvenu "Jude"  

On Thursday, September 19, 2019, of Silver Spring, Judith (Jude) Miquela Bienvenu, passed away from complications of appendix cancer. Born in Opelousas, LA to Patrick and Irene Bienvenu of Lafayette, LA, she is survived by wife Susan, and children Katherine and Thomas from a prior marriage. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the Metropolitan Community Church 10383 Democracy Ln, Fairfax, VA 22030 at 11 a.m. No funeral is planned. Donations may be made to at url https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org.
