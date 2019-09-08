

Judith Gregory Bowes



Passed away August 30, 2019 at the age of 85 from the infirmities of old age. She led an exemplary life of devotion to family and service to others. Many lives were and remain measurably improved by things that she said and did.

Her professional specialty was thanatology, and accordingly she focused her counseling and teaching career on the special needs of those facing loss and grief. Before entering private practice, she worked for the St. Francis Center, now the Wendt Center for Loss and Healing of Washington, DC, where she served as Clinical Director. Among other contributions, she worked closely with the founder, the Reverend William Wendt, and has been credited with "pioneering [their] work helping clients with HIV and those dying from AIDS related illnesses." Judy received a Masters in Social Work from Catholic University and a BA in Religion from Connecticut College after attending Chatham Hall boarding school in Virginia.

She was also committed to various other causes. Examples include service on the board (including a term as President) of the Planned Parenthood Association of Cincinnati, service on the board of Seabury Resources for Aging in Washington DC, and volunteer work at the Audubon Society and the St Louis Zoo. She was very active in various Episcopal Churches, where she usually sang in the choir. Other interests included gardening, photography and spending summers on the Maine coast. In addition to raising three children, she also nurtured many beloved pets, especially West Highland White Terriers and Siamese Cats.

Judy was predeceased by her parents; two brothers, George E. Gregory II and Daniel S. Gregory; and her nephew, George E. Gregory III. She is survived by her former spouse, David B. Bowes and their children, Ginger Walker, Gregory B. Bowes (Alice Albright), and Martha H. Bowes (William Dallman); two grandsons, David A. Bowes and Daniel K. Bowes; and many other familial relations and friends from all walks of life.

Her life will be celebrated at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 1830 Connecticut Avenue, Washington, DC on October 12 at 11 a.m. She will be interred in a family mausoleum at Hope Cemetery in Corning, New York. Donations will be gratefully received by the Rev. Susan N. Blue Building Preservation Fund at St. Margaret's Church, Seabury Resources for Aging and the Ellen Degeneres Wildlife Fund.