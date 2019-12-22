

Judith Scriven Dewey

december 4, 1934 - december 13, 2019



Judy passed away comfortably in her home with her children at her bedside. For four long years she has battled cancer.

Judy grew up the oldest of three children in northeast Pennsylvania. She married Henry "Hein" C. Dewey Jr. and started her travels around the world as a devoted military wife. Judy dedicated her life to raising her five children, much of the time as a single parent while Hein was deployed or in combat. Judy's hobbies were painting, cooking and most importantly, travel. After Hein's retirement in 1972, they returned to Pennsylvania and lived on a small farm. Upon Hein's untimely death in 1977, Judy continued raising the three youngest children as a single parent. Her oldest "Bucky" was starting his Marine Corps career and Lisa had started Penn State. Judy went to work and took over the family insurance business. She always bragged that, on military pay, she had to stretch five dollars into twenty to feed everyone. While working in the insurance business she was an active member of the Professional Insurance Women's Organization.

Eventually Jeff went into the Air Force, Mark attended Culinary College and Kris entered Penn State. Judy happily returned to her first love of traveling. Wherever her children lived, Japan, Hawaii, England, California or Florida, Judy lived out of her suitcase for many years visiting her children and traveling. Everywhere Judy went she would embrace the culture as if she was a local. In Hawaii she took up Hula dancing and performed in a small group around the island, in Japan she would only stay in authentic Japanese hotels sleeping on the floor with a Japanese Futon and her main mode of transportation was a bicycle. She had many great adventures around the world but eventually she settled down in Springfield, VA so her children would have a place to visit her. If Willie Nelson was playing anywhere within a tank of gas, Judy was there in her western clothes.

Judy is predeceased by her husband, Henry C. Dewey Jr. and her brother Eric Scriven. Surviving her is her younger sister Linda Scriven, and her five children, Henry C. Dewey III, Lisa Dewey, Jeffrey Dewey, Mark Dewey and Kristen Schassler. She has nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.