JUDITH DUVALL
1938 - 2020
JUDITH MARY REID DUVALL  
August 8, 1938 - August 24, 2020 Departed this earth on Monday, August 24, 2020 in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL at the home of her daughter after a long illness. She is survived by her beloved and adoring husband of 62 years, Emerson Duvall; cherished son, Michael Anthony (Mary Rose), and three devoted daughters: Suzanne Duvall, Michelle (Chris) Vendemia, and Christini (Jim) Bradley. Judy was blessed with and took much delight in her nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren: Tony (Vera) Bozzi Jr., Michael A. Duvall Jr., Christopher (Vinnie) Vendemia, Lindsay Nolan, Camille Vendemia (Ian Sweet), Jesse Duvall, James Duvall, Ruth Duvall, Elizabeth Duvall, and great-grandson's, Alex and Liam Bozzi. Judy was born in Washington, DC and grew up in Hyattsville, MD, Woodlawn Beach, MD and NW, Washington, DC. She attended St. Martin's Catholic School and Suitland High School. Memorial services will be held at a later date in Florida and Maryland. Internment private. Donations can be made in Judy's name to the Alzheimer's Association.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 2, 2020.
