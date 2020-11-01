1/
JUDITH ELLIOTT
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JUDITH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Judith Ann Elliott  May 7,1948 - October 19,2020   
Judith Ann Elliott, long time resident of Reston, VA, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2020 after a long struggle with cancer. She is survived by her loving husband, Mike Elliott, sister, Sherry Stiles, son, Michael (Veronica), daughter, Lauren, and grandchildren, Lila, Julia, and Vivienne. Judi was born on May 7,1948 in Woburn, MA to Earl Malcolm Stiles and Felecia Shvonski Stiles. She married Air Force Lt. Michael Elliott on October 25,1969 at Hanscom Field, MA. They celebrated their 50th anniversary this past year. She held degrees from George Mason and Loyola Marymount University in psychology and was a licensed therapist in Virginia for years. An avid cyclist, hiker and traveler, she made multiple pilgrimages to Europe and the Camino de Santiago in Spain. She was beloved to her family and many dear friends. A memorial service is being held for family and friends on November 7, at Adams-Green Funeral Home in Herndon. For condolences and service details go to www.adamsgreen.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
Adams-Green Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Adams-Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon, VA 20170
(703) 437-1764
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved