Judith Ann Elliott, long time resident of Reston, VA, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2020 after a long struggle with cancer. She is survived by her loving husband, Mike Elliott, sister, Sherry Stiles, son, Michael (Veronica), daughter, Lauren, and grandchildren, Lila, Julia, and Vivienne. Judi was born on May 7,1948 in Woburn, MA to Earl Malcolm Stiles and Felecia Shvonski Stiles. She married Air Force Lt. Michael Elliott on October 25,1969 at Hanscom Field, MA. They celebrated their 50th anniversary this past year. She held degrees from George Mason and Loyola Marymount University in psychology and was a licensed therapist in Virginia for years. An avid cyclist, hiker and traveler, she made multiple pilgrimages to Europe and the Camino de Santiago in Spain. She was beloved to her family and many dear friends. A memorial service is being held for family and friends on November 7, at Adams-Green Funeral Home in Herndon. For condolences and service details go to