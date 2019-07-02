

JUDITH JONES GALLAGHER

June 2, 1932 ~ June 12, 2019



Judith Jones Gallagher, resident of Los Gatos, CA and former resident of Potomac, Bethesda and Silver Spring, MD passed away in her sleep after battling declining health in recent years. She will be remembered as a beloved wife, mother of three sons, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Judy was born in Providence, RI to Oakah and Dorothy Jones. The Jones family moved to Tulsa, OK when Judy was four years old. She graduated from Central High School in 1950 and then studied three years at Goucher College in Towson, MD, before graduating from the University of Tulsa in 1954.

Judy married Ensign Hugh Lawrence Gallagher, USN, also of Tulsa, OK on February 27, 1954. During her husband's thirty-year naval career, Judy, who was fluent in Spanish, excelled as a Navy wife moving thirteen times across the United States and to England and Spain. She was a devoted mother and homemaker, who always made life an adventure for her three boys.

Following Hugh's retirement from the Navy in 1983, they embarked on many overseas trips to Europe, South America and elsewhere. Judy also worked as a part-time executive assistant to the Senior Pastor at Fourth Presbyterian Church in Bethesda, MD, and became a Certified Financial Planner. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and PEO. In 2012, Judy and Hugh moved to Los Gatos, CA to receive medical care for Hugh's Alzheimer's Disease.

Judy is predeceased by her husband, Captain Hugh L. Gallagher (USNA '53), her parents, Oakah and Dorothy Jones of Toronto, Canada, and her brother Oakah Jones, Jr. of Colorado Springs, CO. She is survived by sons Michael Gallagher (Linda) of Los Gatos, CA, David Gallagher (Kathy) of Glendale, CA and Jamie Gallagher (Leslie) of Alexandria, VA, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandsons.

Services and burial will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.