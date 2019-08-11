Judith Garrett
On Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at her home in Alexandria, VA. She was preceded in death by her son, Wade Garrett. She is survived by her beloved husband, Earl Garrett; her children, Jacquelyn Furlow, Kelvin, Eugene, Katrinka, Earl, Ward and William Garrett; 18 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. The Family will receive friends at Harvest Assembly Baptist Church, 8008 Fordson Rd., Alexandria, VA 22306 on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon. Rev. Johnnie Abram, Pastor. Interment in Mt. Comfort Cemetery. Arrangements by Greene Funeral Home, Inc.