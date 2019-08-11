The Washington Post

  • "Missing you ! Love Trinka"
    - Katrinka Garrett
  • "Hey Granny, You are REALLY missed down here!!!! I Love..."
    - Canisha Garrett
814 Franklin Street
Alexandria, VA
22314
(703)-549-0089
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Harvest Assembly Baptist Church
8008 Fordson Road
Alexandria, VA
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Harvest Assembly Baptist Church
8008 Fordson Road
Alexandria, VA
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Comfort Cemetery
6600 S. Kings Highway
Alexandria, VA
On Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at her home in Alexandria, VA. She was preceded in death by her son, Wade Garrett. She is survived by her beloved husband, Earl Garrett; her children, Jacquelyn Furlow, Kelvin, Eugene, Katrinka, Earl, Ward and William Garrett; 18 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. The Family will receive friends at Harvest Assembly Baptist Church, 8008 Fordson Rd., Alexandria, VA 22306 on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon. Rev. Johnnie Abram, Pastor. Interment in Mt. Comfort Cemetery. Arrangements by Greene Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 11, 2019
Alexandria, VA   (703) 549-0089
