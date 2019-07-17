

Pr. Judith Beck Helm 'Judy'

November 1, 1939 - June 25, 2019



Pastor Judy Beck Helm passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Cary, NC, as the result of a fall. She was born on November 1, 1939 in Washington, DC. Growing up in DC, Judy graduated from Roosevelt High School at the age of 16. She graduated from Dickinson College in Carlisle, PA with a degree in English and was working in Washington, DC as a writer and editor when in 1962 she married Neil Helm at Christ Lutheran Church (CLC) 16th St. NW. A son Karl was born to this union.

Judy and family lived near Tenley Circle in DC and in the 1970's she researched and wrote a 600 page local history of the area with over 200 photos and maps: Tenleytown, DC. Country Village into City Neighborhood was first published in 1981. Judy lectured and was active in the DC Historical Society in the 70s and 80s.

Judy was active at CLC and was president of the congregation for three years. She then entered the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Gettysburg, PA graduating with a Masters of Divinity in 1985. Judy was then ordained at CLC as the 24th woman pastor in the ELCA. Judy was called to congregations in PA., and NC.

Judy is preceded in death by her parents, Walter Scott Beck and Marion Pyles Beck, a sister, Barbara Martin, brother, Scott Beck, and his wife, Carolyn Beck. She is survived by her son, Karl (Leanne), former husband, Neil (Fonya), a brother-in-law, Reed Martin and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and loved ones.

A service of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20 at Christ Lutheran Church, 5101 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20011. A reception will follow.

Memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church in Judy's name.